Bob Bodily

Bob Bodily

Bob Bodily is the Provo, Utah-based CEO and Co-Founder of Bioniq, a BTC Ordinals wallet and marketplace. He has a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience and a Ph.D. in educational/instructional technology from Brigham Young University, with 25 articles and 1K citations. He is a data engineer with 100K+ lines of production Python code, and he has two previous software startups, including an EdTech SaaS that sold in 2021.

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Opinion

Don’t fossilize Bitcoin

I believe that the innovation happening on Bitcoin right now is what will ultimately lead to a better Bitcoin for everyone

by Bob Bodily /

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