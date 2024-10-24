Billy Luedtke

Billy Luedtke

Billy Luedtke is the CEO and founder of Intuition, an information protocol powering a more trustful internet. Billy previously served as senior technology advisor at EY, a leading global professional services organization providing assurance, tax, audit, strategy and transactions. At EY, Billy created the company’s blockchain consulting practice, leading the technical development of blockchain-enabled distributed systems. Billy later became a senior token engineer at Consensys, a leading Ethereum developer (MetaMask, Infura, Linea). Billy continues to serve as an advisor at Consensys and MetaMask.

recent news by Billy Luedtke

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Opinion

The fatal errors plaguing the internet, and how we can fix them

Trust is killing the internet, but decentralization could save it

by Billy Luedtke /

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