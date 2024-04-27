Bezalel Eithan Raviv

Bezalel Eithan Raviv

Bezalel Eithan Raviv, an ex-member of IDF Cyber Unit 8200, is a seasoned entrepreneur with deep expertise in technology and innovation. He now leads Lionsgate Network, a blockchain analysis firm specializing in professional money recovery services for digital asset investors in the +$2.5 trillion market. Prior to this role, Bezalel founded an investment banking firm supporting AI startups and developed Halleluiah, a pioneering web3 migration pattern for global music copyrights.

recent news by Bezalel Eithan Raviv

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Opinion

Crypto crime is too easy

If we can’t help protect people’s finances in 2024, what does that mean for the future of our financial systems?

by Bezalel Eithan Raviv /

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