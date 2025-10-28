Ben Strack

Ben Strack

Ben Strack is a senior reporter covering macro and crypto-native funds, financial advisors, structured products, and the integration of digital assets and DeFi into traditional finance. Prior to joining Blockworks, he covered the asset management industry for Fund Intelligence and was a reporter and editor for various local newspapers on Long Island. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in journalism. Contact Ben via email at [email protected]

recent news by Ben Strack

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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Inside Bitwise’s milestone solana ETF launch

“Adjusted for size, I think it may be the most successful ETP launch of all time,” Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan says

by Ben Strack /
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BusinessMarkets

Bitwise slated to launch milestone US solana ETF Tuesday

Canary Capital ETFs that hold HBAR and LTC are slated to debut on the Nasdaq tomorrow

by Ben Strack /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Big crypto week ahead? What to watch for in the ‘Uptober’ homestretch

An expected Fed rate cut and possible crypto ETF developments set to headline October’s final week

by Ben Strack /
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BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

BlackRock to keep focus on BTC, ETH ahead of crypto ETF ‘explosion’

As crypto-centric firms file for array of products, the world’s largest asset manager seeks to grow AUM in existing funds

by Ben Strack /
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BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Behemoth buy-in: Citi, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs lay out crypto visions

Citi seeks to offer a “multi-asset and multi-network digital custody capability,” a company exec tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

DAS Day 2: Tokenization’s ‘Trojan horse’ moment

The goal, per Santiago Santos, is to make crypto a relatable piece of tech for people who may not even understand it

by Ben Strack /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterWeb3

Soundbites and sentiment from DAS London Day 1

Industry executives weigh in on last week’s “stress test” and the importance of stablecoins

by Ben Strack /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Index giant, crypto ETP issuer push diversification in latest product plans

“S&P 500” for crypto comes as segment gains “established role in global markets,” S&P exec says

by Ben Strack /
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Forward Guidance Newsletter

Grayscale’s milestone ETF staking unlock comes as product flows surge

Staking levels in the ether funds will depend on protocol unstaking queue times and anticipated redemption activity, firm says

by Ben Strack /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

The factors set to spur another ‘Uptober’ for BTC

Expectations for another Fed rate cut to spur risk-on sentiment, 21Shares exec says — even if the path is choppy

by Ben Strack /
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FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Upcoming ETFs, evolving indexes to mark new chapter for crypto investing  

Hashdex CIO says firm’s crypto index fund could one day hold 200 assets

by Ben Strack /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Stablecoin market cap nears $300B as line between TradFi and DeFi is ‘fading’  

Stablecoins’ nearly 20% growth during Q3 comes amid financial institutions’ broader embrace of blockchain tech

by Ben Strack /
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BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

The bigger picture for DATs as consolidation begins

Corporate crypto ownership can “lift up” blockchain ecosystems to help spur institutional adoption, SharpLink Gaming co-CEO says

by Ben Strack /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto ETF swell approaching after Grayscale’s latest launch

Next wave of solana ETF proposal amendments expected next week after SEC approves generic listing standards

by Ben Strack /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

ETH’s run vs. BTC: Finished, or early days?

Any indication the FOMC is less dovish than anticipated could weigh on crypto, industry watcher says

by Ben Strack /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Weighing Figure’s growth potential after Nasdaq debut

The blockchain lender’s annual net revenue could reach $1 billion by 2028, Blockworks Research analyst predicts

by Ben Strack /
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Forward Guidance Newsletter

What’s next for crypto markets as Fed rate cut expectation holds?

21Shares exec says CPI and PPI data supports a Fed rate cut, with market leaning toward a 25bps decrease

by Ben Strack /
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FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Fund giant-crypto exchange collab another bid to ‘reimagine’ finance

Combining Franklin Templeton’s tokenization expertise with Binance’s trading infrastructure could speed crypto adoption, companies say

by Ben Strack /
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Forward Guidance Newsletter

Inside the S&P 500’s HOOD inclusion, MSTR rebuff

Robinhood, which has seen a 98% year-over-year crypto revenue increase, will join Coinbase in the index

by Ben Strack /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

The ongoing TradFi bids to enhance markets via blockchain tech

Nasdaq’s proposal to tokenize securities follows Fidelity’s first tokenized investment product

by Ben Strack /

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