“Adjusted for size, I think it may be the most successful ETP launch of all time,” Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan says
Canary Capital ETFs that hold HBAR and LTC are slated to debut on the Nasdaq tomorrow
An expected Fed rate cut and possible crypto ETF developments set to headline October’s final week
As crypto-centric firms file for array of products, the world’s largest asset manager seeks to grow AUM in existing funds
Citi seeks to offer a “multi-asset and multi-network digital custody capability,” a company exec tells Blockworks
The goal, per Santiago Santos, is to make crypto a relatable piece of tech for people who may not even understand it
Industry executives weigh in on last week’s “stress test” and the importance of stablecoins
“S&P 500” for crypto comes as segment gains “established role in global markets,” S&P exec says
Staking levels in the ether funds will depend on protocol unstaking queue times and anticipated redemption activity, firm says
Expectations for another Fed rate cut to spur risk-on sentiment, 21Shares exec says — even if the path is choppy
Hashdex CIO says firm’s crypto index fund could one day hold 200 assets
Stablecoins’ nearly 20% growth during Q3 comes amid financial institutions’ broader embrace of blockchain tech
Corporate crypto ownership can “lift up” blockchain ecosystems to help spur institutional adoption, SharpLink Gaming co-CEO says
Next wave of solana ETF proposal amendments expected next week after SEC approves generic listing standards
Any indication the FOMC is less dovish than anticipated could weigh on crypto, industry watcher says
The blockchain lender’s annual net revenue could reach $1 billion by 2028, Blockworks Research analyst predicts
21Shares exec says CPI and PPI data supports a Fed rate cut, with market leaning toward a 25bps decrease
Combining Franklin Templeton’s tokenization expertise with Binance’s trading infrastructure could speed crypto adoption, companies say
Robinhood, which has seen a 98% year-over-year crypto revenue increase, will join Coinbase in the index
Nasdaq’s proposal to tokenize securities follows Fidelity’s first tokenized investment product