Ben Mills

Ben Mills

Ben Mills is the co-founder of Meso, a payments platform connecting banks and blockchains. Prior to Meso, Ben spent a decade building payments products as an early team member at Braintree (acquired by PayPal), as Head of Product at Venmo, and working on Solana Pay at Solana Labs.

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Opinion

Fintech has hit a wall. Blockchain will break through it.

Relatively soon, blockchain will become the only part of fintech that matters.

by Ben Mills /

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