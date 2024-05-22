Austin Campbell

Austin Campbell

Austin Campbell is the founder and managing partner of Zero Knowledge Consulting and an adjunct professor at Columbia Business School. Previously, he has run portfolio management at Paxos for the stablecoins as well as being the chief risk officer of Paxos National Trust, has managed fixed income trading desks at JP Morgan and Citi, and has been a portfolio manager and structurer at Stone Ridge, the parent of NYDIG. He holds a BS in Mathematics from CSU Chico and a MBA from NYU Stern.

recent news by Austin Campbell

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Opinion

Why I’m a single-issue crypto voter

We should support all politicians who oppose the Biden administration’s extreme efforts to kill the industry in the United States — regardless of party

by Austin Campbell /
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Opinion

Crypto, it’s time to demand clarity from the courts

It’s completely appropriate for crypto projects to take action and force the SEC to give both legal clarity and fair treatment

by Austin Campbell /

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