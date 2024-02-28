Ari Juels

Ari Juels

Ari Juels is the Weill Family Foundation and Joan and Sanford I. Weill Professor in the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech and the Technion and a Computer Science faculty member at Cornell University. He is a Co-Director of the Initiative for CryptoCurrencies and Contracts (IC3). He is also Chief Scientist at Chainlink Labs. He is the author of crypto thriller novel The Oracle (Talos Press), which was released on 20 February 2024.

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Opinion

What can blockchain do for AI? Not what you’ve heard.

In reality, many of the oft-touted uses for bringing blockchain and AI together aren’t actually all that useful

by Ari Juels /

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