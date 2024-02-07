Andy Bromberg

Andy Bromberg

Andy Bromberg is CEO of Beam and Contributor to the Eco Protocol. Eco has raised more than $90 million from an array of leading investors, including a16z Crypto, L Catterton, Activant Capital, Founders Fund, Pantera Capital, and others. Prior to Eco, Andy was Co-founder and President of CoinList. Andy is also a founding board member at FreeWorld, a non-profit seeking to end institutionalized poverty in the United States by providing access to living-wage jobs for people with criminal histories. He studied Mathematics and Computer Science at Stanford University and co-founded the Stanford Bitcoin Group.

recent news by Andy Bromberg

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Opinion

Bitcoin ETFs are not crypto’s finish line

Don’t get me wrong, bitcoin ETFs are good thing for the industry — but we can’t forget about bitcoin’s original ethos among all the price talk

by Andy Bromberg /

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