Andrew Redden

Andrew Redden

Andrew Redden is the CEO and CTO of Last Network, a blockchain platform focused on sustainable cash flow and reinvestment. Previously, he worked at Gitcoin and has contributed to numerous DeFi and Web3 projects. Redden's career reflects a commitment to developing technologies that prioritize long-term viability and community engagement​.

recent news by Andrew Redden

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Opinion

We need to stop pretending that airdrops work

It’s time to focus on building long-term, value-driven models that ensure both user and developer loyalty

by Andrew Redden /

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