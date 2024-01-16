Andrea Berry

Andrea Berry

Andrea Berry is a seasoned online video strategist with 15+ years of experience in transformative media partnerships. Her early successes include helping to launch Qello Concerts, the first direct-to-consumer live-music OTT service, later transforming it into Qello Media Services and Vimeo’s OTT channels offering across various industries as their first strategic sales director for their enterprise. Currently, as the Head of Business Development at Theta Labs, Andrea leverages her expertise in online video and blockchain to drive strategic partnerships and growth opportunities for the company. She helps enterprises take advantage and lean into the opportunities Web3 presents.

recent news by Andrea Berry

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Opinion

We’ll be thanking Web3 for Hollywood’s revival

In my own journey through Hollywood, I’ve seen firsthand the gaps and disparities that plague the space

by Andrea Berry /

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