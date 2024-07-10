Alexei Zamyatin

Alexei Zamyatin

Alexei Zamyatin is a co-founder of BOB, a first-of-its-kind hybrid Layer-2 powered by Bitcoin and Ethereum. He has been a Bitcoin and interoperability research contributor since 2015 and is most known for his work on trustless cross-chain bridges and L2s. Alexei holds a PhD in computer science from Imperial College London.

recent news by Alexei Zamyatin

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Opinion

Don’t forget about merged mining

It’s now time for the entire Bitcoin community to recognize that Satoshi’s design transcends the confines of a single chain

by Alexei Zamyatin /

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