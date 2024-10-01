Adrien Stern

Adrien Stern

Adrien Stern is the founder & CEO of Reveel, the omnichain payments infrastructure that enables one-click cross-chain payments to connect people across borders and networks. Before founding Reveel, Adrien led digital transformation efforts at BNP Paribas CIB. He was also previously a venture builder, and owns Bridge Music, a record label and recording studio. Adrien has a Bachelor’s degree in Sciences of Management from The University of Lausanne and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Esade.

recent news by Adrien Stern

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Opinion

Crypto is becoming the same broken system it promised to fix

The Web3 community is stacking bricks when it should be building bridges

by Adrien Stern /

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