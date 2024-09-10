Adrian Brink

Adrian Brink

Adrian Brink is the co-founder of Namada and Anoma, where he focuses on building privacy-preserving systems that are resilient to global crises. Previously, he was a core developer at Tendermint (Cosmos) and worked at the Web3 Foundation. He also co-founded Cryptium Labs, which was later sold to Chorus One, and Metastate, where he contributed to major upgrades to the Tezos protocol​.

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Opinion

Without decentralization, our data will never be safe

The challenge of securing our digital world lies in developing conflict-resistant digital infrastructure

by Adrian Brink /

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