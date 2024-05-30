Adam Simmons

Adam Simmons

Adam Simmons is Chief Strategy Officer at RDX Works, a key contributor to the Radix public ledger. He has over 13 years of experience in building & growing businesses in a range of industries including online video, blockchain & digital marketing. With experience in both senior leadership & hands-on roles, he has repeatedly recruited, managed, and trained highly successful teams within marketing, customer success and operations functions. Adam is also a previous member of the UK Paralympic Sprint Kayaking Team and has competed in multiple World and European Championships.

recent news by Adam Simmons

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Opinion

Forget the Bitcoin halving: Bitcoin’s original vision has been surpassed

Why has crypto and Web3 so far failed to live up to Satoshi’s vision — and what will it take to deliver on the industries’ promises?

by Adam Simmons /

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