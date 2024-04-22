Adam Efrima

Adam Efrima

Adam Efrima is the SSV Core team Co-founder. He has been active in the crypto industry since 2013. Over eight years living in China working in the financial industry and fintech space, Adam has worked in CITIC Bank covering outbound investments for Chinese SOEs, he was also in charge of setting up the eToro Shanghai operation. Since then, Adam has been deeply involved in Ethereum staking, co-founding top performing staking project Bloxstaking as well as co-founding SSV Network, a decentralized validator infrastructure for ETH staking.

recent news by Adam Efrima

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Opinion

The risks of restaking are extremely overrated

Like any new idea, restaking protocols will need a long break-in period to ensure their technical safety — but that’s doesn’t mean they’re not extremely promising

by Adam Efrima /

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