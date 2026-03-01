Sadia is a strategic financial services executive with over 2 decades of experience leading institutional client relationships, business development, and innovation initiatives across global banks and fintech platforms. She is currently the Head of Strategic Institutional Accounts at GK8 by Galaxy. Prior to this, she served as the Head of Institutional Relationship Management at Anchorage Digital. She previously held senior roles at BNP Paribas, including Chief of Staff to the CEO of the Americas and Global Head of Innovation & Transformation for Financial Institutions.