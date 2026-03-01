Robin Vince is Chief Executive Officer of BNY, a global financial services platforms company that safeguards, manages and moves assets for clients around the world. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside its clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. The firm is headquartered in New York City and has been named among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies and Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators.



Prior to becoming President in March of 2022, Robin was Vice Chair and CEO of Global Market Infrastructure, where he oversaw BNY’s Clearance and Collateral Management, Treasury Services, Markets and Execution Services and Pershing businesses.



Before joining BNY in October of 2020, Robin was a member of the Management Committee and longtime partner at Goldman Sachs. He started his career there as an analyst in 1994 and held many leadership roles across the firm including Head of Global Money Markets, Chief Risk Officer, Treasurer, Head of Operations, COO of the EMEA region and CEO of Goldman Sachs International Bank, among others. Robin is a member of National Geographic Society's Hubbard Council, serves on the Board of Trustees of the Hospital for Special Surgery and serves as an inaugural member of the Board of Directors for the Perelman Performing Arts Center. He is also a member of the Business Roundtable, the Business Council, the Partnership for New York City, the Financial Services Forum and the International Advisory Board of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.



Robin earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nottingham in the U.K. and has lived for many years in London, Paris and New York, where he and his family reside.