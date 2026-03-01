Raagulan Pathy is the Chief Executive Officer of KAST. He brings more than two decades of experience scaling financial technology, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise platforms across the Asia Pacific region and global emerging markets.

Before KAST, Mr. Pathy served as Vice President for Asia Pacific and CEO of Circle Singapore, where he led the regional expansion of USDC, built one of Circle’s largest international operations, and drove institutional relationships and stablecoin adoption across key Asian markets.

He previously held senior leadership roles at Zoom, Workplace by Facebook, and Amazon, Web Services, where he built and scaled enterprise businesses across APAC, established go-to-market functions, and expanded regional sales and operations.

Mr. Pathy has lived and worked across Asia, Africa, Australia, and Europe, building professional relationships in more than 100 countries. He brings extensive experience in stablecoins and digital asset infrastructure across multiple regulatory environments and has deep practical insight into stablecoin adoption, cross-border payments, and the operational needs of digital asset platforms at scale.