Paul Frambot is the CEO and Co-Founder of Morpho, a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending network. He founded Morpho in 2021 while completing a master’s degree at the Institut Polytechnique de Paris. Under his leadership, Morpho has raised funding from top-tier investors including a16z, Variant, and Ribbit Capital. Since launch, the protocol has scaled to become one of the largest DeFi lending networks, surpassing US$13 billion in deposits by 2025 and powering products for Coinbase, Crypto.com, Gemini, Ledger, OKX, Kraken, Societe Generale Forge, and more.