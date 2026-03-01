Neil Harounian is Co-Founder and General Partner at Maximum Frequency Ventures. He brings nearly a decade of experience across blockchain, investing, finance, and partnerships. As the first employee and a founding member of Aptos Labs, he helped build Aptos into one of the largest blockchain networks and contributed to the $500 million raised across Aptos Labs and the Aptos Foundation.

At Aptos, Neil served as Head of Ecosystem for three years, helping grow the network to more than ten million monthly active addresses and over $1 billion in TVL. He helped scale one of the fastest-growing developer ecosystems in crypto, supported more than 300 Web3 startups, and worked with ecosystem companies that raised over $150 million from leading venture investors. He also led major partnerships with firms including BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, Aave, Tether, and Chainlink, while driving expansion across key global markets.

Before and during Aptos, Neil held an investing role at White Star Capital, where he backed and supported early-stage crypto projects. He began his career at RBC Capital Markets in leveraged finance, working on large-cap buyouts and M&A. Neil graduated with honors from NYU Stern School of Business.