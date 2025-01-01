Luke Tuttle is Chief Product and Technology Officer at MoneyGram, where he leads the development of products integrating stablecoins and digital rails into MoneyGram’s global money movement platform. He oversees product, engineering and security, focused on turning complex financial infrastructure into simple, reliable experiences across cash, wallets, banks and blockchains.

Luke drives the company’s evolution into an omnichannel, real-time payments network. He brings 20+ years of experience building financial and commerce platforms, with leadership roles at Klarna, Experian and eBay, including helping launch Klarna in North America. He holds a degree in Computer and Electrical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon.