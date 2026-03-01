Leslie Picker
CNBC | Senior Finance & Banking Reporter
Leslie Picker is a senior finance and banking reporter for CNBC, based at the network’s Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. Picker covers banking, financial institutions, hedge funds, private equity and asset management, and her reporting appears on CNBC’s Business Day programming and the network’s digital platforms. Previously, Picker was a reporter for CNBC starting in February 2017.
