Kunz Mainali
EigenLabs | Business Development Lead
Kunz is currently a Business Development Lead at Eigen Labs. Prior to EigenLayer, Kunz was a contributor on the Node Ops team at Lido and led sales engineering at Bitwave.io. He holds a BS in Computer Engineering and a MS in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin.
