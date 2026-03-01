Kunz Mainali

Kunz Mainali

EigenLabs | Business Development Lead

Kunz is currently a Business Development Lead at Eigen Labs. Prior to EigenLayer, Kunz was a contributor on the Node Ops team at Lido and led sales engineering at Bitwave.io. He holds a BS in Computer Engineering and a MS in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin.

