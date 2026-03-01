Jonathan Skrzypek is a Director of Engineering at Dune, the onchain data platform, where he leads the data team building products and infrastructure making crypto data accessible.

Prior to Dune, Jonathan spent seven years at Goldman Sachs as Executive Director where he led a global team focused on trading data infrastructure. He later joined Skew as Head of Data, helping scale its data platform through its acquisition by Coinbase, where he worked on institutional-grade market data systems.

Jonathan has been involved in crypto since 2013 and has focused on data infrastructure and analytics in the space since 2020.