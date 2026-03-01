Everton Fraga is a Blockchain Specialist at Amazon Web Services (AWS) with a background in Ethereum infrastructure, distributed systems, and Web3 developer platforms. He works with organizations and builders to design scalable, production-grade blockchain architectures on AWS, with particular focus on node infrastructure, performance optimization, blockchain data systems, and low-latency application patterns. His work sits at the intersection of blockchain performance, developer experience, and real-world adoption of Web3 technologies.