Everton Fraga

Everton Fraga

AWS | Sr. Web3 Specialist

Everton Fraga is a Blockchain Specialist at Amazon Web Services (AWS) with a background in Ethereum infrastructure, distributed systems, and Web3 developer platforms. He works with organizations and builders to design scalable, production-grade blockchain architectures on AWS, with particular focus on node infrastructure, performance optimization, blockchain data systems, and low-latency application patterns. His work sits at the intersection of blockchain performance, developer experience, and real-world adoption of Web3 technologies.

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