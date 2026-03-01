Ellie Davidson is Chief Product Officer at Espresso Systems. Before joining Espresso, she was at Vanguard, where she worked on onchain collateral management for FX forwards and onchain index fund data, giving her direct experience with the institutional infrastructure challenges Espresso is built to solve. She is also an Ethereum researcher and ERC contributor. At Espresso, she’s been a core contributor to HotShot, the BFT consensus protocol at the heart of the Espresso Network. She holds a degree in Computer Science from Stanford.