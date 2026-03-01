Ella Zhang

Ella Zhang

Ella is the founding head of Binance Labs and is now building YZi Labs with CZ. A Kleiner Perkins-trained investor and Stanford GSB alum, she co-founded two AI startups specializing in supply chain and customer service. Ella values visionary founders who can execute, believes in value investing, and appreciates Munger’s wisdom (except his views on crypto). She is also the wife of a driven founder, mom of two, and a ballet lover.

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