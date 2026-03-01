Elad Roisman is a member of the Corporate Governance and Board Advisory Practice and the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Practice and Co‑Head of the Digital Assets Practice at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. Prior to joining Cravath, Mr. Roisman was a Commissioner and Acting Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mr. Roisman represents clients on a broad range of complex regulatory and strategic initiatives, mergers and acquisitions and capital markets transactions, as well as on SEC and congressional investigations, exams and inquiries. He applies his deep knowledge of market structure regulation to advise fintech companies, investors, exchanges, trading intermediaries and other financial institutions on day‑to‑day as well as emerging regulatory matters.

Mr. Roisman is a frequent speaker, published author and thought leader on key legal and regulatory issues facing SEC registrants including those relating to market structure, corporate governance, public company and SEC disclosures, digital assets, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. He has testified before Congress as a subject‑matter expert on several occasions, including recently on the SEC’s final rules requiring climate‑related disclosures for public companies, as well as on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act.