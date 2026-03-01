Dan Berkovitz is Vice Chair, External and Regulatory Affairs at Millennium, where he also serves as Chair of the Firm’s Compliance, Legal & Ethics Oversight Committee. From 2021 to 2023 Dan served as General Counsel of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. From 2018 to 2021 he served as a Commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), following previous service as the agency’s General Counsel (2009 to 2013). He also has been a partner and co-chair of the Futures and Derivatives practice at the law firm of WilmerHale and Counsel for the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, where he led investigations into the energy and commodity markets. Dan also is a Lecturer in Law teaching derivatives regulation at Columbia University Law School. Dan received an A.B. in Physics from Princeton University and a J.D. from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, formerly known as U.C. Hastings College of the Law.