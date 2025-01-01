Craig Salm is the Chief Legal Officer at Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager. In this role, Craig oversees the daily legal and regulatory operations of the business and its products. Prior to joining Grayscale, Craig was a corporate associate at Paul Weiss and a member of its Capital Markets & Securities Group – primarily focused on representing issuers, private equity sponsors, investment banks, hedge funds, and other stakeholders in corporate finance transactions, as well as advising on securities law and corporate governance matters. Craig earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan and his Juris Doctor from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. Craig serves as a board member of the Ethereum Classic Cooperative, as the co-chair of the Securities Law Working Group for the Blockchain Association and is an active member of the Crypto Ratings Council (CRC).