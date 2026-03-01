Azeem Khan

Azeem Khan

Miden | Co-Founder

Azeem Khan is the cofounder of Miden, a zero-knowledge blockchain that raised $25 million in seed funding led by a16z crypto, 1kx, and Hack VC. He serves as a consultant to the UNICEF CryptoFund and is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition. Recognized as a 2x Faces of Crypto Philanthropy by The Giving Block and one of the 100 Faces of Crypto by Stand With Crypto, Azeem is also a contributor with Forbes and a columnist with CoinDesk.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryContact