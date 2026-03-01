Alvin Kan is the COO of Bitget Wallet, the world’s leading everyday finance app. He played a key leadership role in the company’s rebrand and global expansion strategy, helping scale the platform to over 90 million users. He previously led ecosystem growth at BNB Chain and

Sei Labs and served as Head of Data Insights at LinkedIn. With extensive experience across Web3 and Web2, Alvin plays a pivotal role in shaping Bitget Wallet's strategic direction, driving innovation, growth, and the mass adoption of Web3.