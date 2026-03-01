Alvin Kan

Alvin Kan

Bitget Wallet | COO

Alvin Kan is the COO of Bitget Wallet, the world’s leading everyday finance app. He played a key leadership role in the company’s rebrand and global expansion strategy, helping scale the platform to over 90 million users. He previously led ecosystem growth at BNB Chain and
Sei Labs and served as Head of Data Insights at LinkedIn. With extensive experience across Web3 and Web2, Alvin plays a pivotal role in shaping Bitget Wallet&#39;s strategic direction, driving innovation, growth, and the mass adoption of Web3.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryContact