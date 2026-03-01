Abhay serves as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investments at MoonPay, where he leads corporate development and strategic M&A and oversees MoonPay’s early-stage venture work. He is the founding lead of MoonPay Ventures, the company’s investment arm backing startups in blockchain infrastructure, gaming, and adjacent fintech categories. In this role, Abhay helps shape MoonPay’s long-term strategy by identifying platform opportunities early, structuring partnerships and investing in high-performance teams that expand access to the crypto economy.

Abhay brings more than a decade of deal experience spanning seed investing, late-stage growth transactions, and public-company strategic work. Before MoonPay, he led acquisitions and venture investments in networking and cloud infrastructure at Cisco Investments, where he evaluated emerging technologies and executed strategic deals in close partnership with product and go-to-market leaders.

Earlier, Abhay was an investment banker at Centerview Partners and Morgan Stanley, advising enterprise technology companies on M&A, IPOs, debt offerings, and private placements. His work covers crypto, enterprise software, data-center and cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and semiconductors, giving him a full-cycle view of how technology businesses scale.

Abhay began his career at Intel Corporation, spending five years in product strategy and engineering.

At MoonPay Ventures, Abhay pairs capital with hands-on strategic support, helping portfolio companies accelerate distribution, partnerships, and adoption through MoonPay’s global network.

He holds an MBA in Finance from NYU Stern School of Business, a Master’s in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, and is a named inventor on a semiconductor patent from his time at Intel.