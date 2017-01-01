Binance is currently running an incentive program called Binance Alpha on BNB Chain. As a result, volumes on BNB and adjacent DEXs such as PancakeSwap currently are inflated. Some of the incentivized tokens are Polyhedra - ZKJ (Project Token) and KOGE (Memecoin).
Trades are bucketed based on the value of the trade
For the past 30 days
The amount of DEX volume between a blockchain's native gas token and the stablecoin's currency peg.
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