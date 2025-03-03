TradFi is Ready to Embrace Crypto

For years, public blockchain networks were forbidden territory for large financial institutions. The risks of operating in uncharted waters outweighed any potential benefits from the proprietary tech. Having undergone years of maturation, the capability of blockchain intelligence tools are ready to meet the needs of large financial institutions seeking greater involvement in the digital asset ecosystem. Rules of the road are forming and the tools to mitigate the major risks of operating onchain are in hand. In this Blockworks Roundtable, leaders at the intersection of blockchain analytics and institutional finance will describe this watershed moment of institutional activity migrating onchain.

Sponsored by
TRM Labs
speaker

 

Robbie Mitchnick

Head of Digital Assets, Blackrock

speaker

 

Waqar Chaudry

Head, Digital Assets, Financing and Securities Services, Standard Chartered Bank

speaker

 

Isabella Chase

Head of Policy, EMEA, TRM Labs

speaker

 

Ben Strack

Senior Reporter, Blockworks

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact