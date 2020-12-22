The State of the Economy – Unemployment, Insolvency & Inflation

2020 will go down as the year of impossibly high numbers.  Unemployment jumped to almost 25%, GDP plunged to negative 5%, and the projected deficit for this year is over $5 trillion.  This episode of Institutional Access will explore the lasting impacts of the government’s response to COVID, and what investors can expect moving forward.

speaker

 

Dr. Pippa Malmgren

Co-founder of H Robotics and former Bush Economic Advisor

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Lyn Alden

Founder, Lyn Alden Investment Strategy

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