The Market Structure Special: Flows, Liquidity, and Arbitrage
As institutions from corporates to macro hedge funds move into digital assets, market structure is changing to support these new participants. More sophisticated players require deeper liquidity, improved capital efficiency, and reduced counter-party risk. In this episode, we will discuss the changing nature of crypto market structure and how it is making the shift from retail to institutional.
David Mercer
CEO, LMAX Group
Michael Sonnenshein
CEO, Grayscale Investments