The Market Structure Special: Flows, Liquidity, and Arbitrage

As institutions from corporates to macro hedge funds move into digital assets, market structure is changing to support these new participants.  More sophisticated players require deeper liquidity, improved capital efficiency, and reduced counter-party risk.  In this episode, we will discuss the changing nature of crypto market structure and how it is making the shift from retail to institutional.

Sponsored by LMAX Digital
speaker

 

David Mercer

CEO, LMAX Group

speaker

 

Michael Sonnenshein

CEO, Grayscale Investments

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