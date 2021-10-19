The Future of Centralized vs Decentralized Exchanges

Centralized exchanges were arguably the first successful business model in digital assets, and still make up the largest companies in the ecosystem today.  The past two years, however, has given rise to an exciting innovation: decentralized exchanges. This episode will explore the relative strengths and weaknesses of each type of exchange, various models that exist, and how these two businesses will work together in the future.

Sponsored by Bitstamp
speaker

 

Matthew Kimmell

Digital Asset Analyst, CoinShares

speaker

 

Mounir Benchemled

Founder, ParaSwap

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Corey Miller

Senior Growth Associate, dYdX

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Miha Vidmar

Chief Product Officer, Bitstamp

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