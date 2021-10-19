The Future of Centralized vs Decentralized Exchanges
Centralized exchanges were arguably the first successful business model in digital assets, and still make up the largest companies in the ecosystem today. The past two years, however, has given rise to an exciting innovation: decentralized exchanges. This episode will explore the relative strengths and weaknesses of each type of exchange, various models that exist, and how these two businesses will work together in the future.
Matthew Kimmell
Digital Asset Analyst, CoinShares
Mounir Benchemled
Founder, ParaSwap
Corey Miller
Senior Growth Associate, dYdX
Miha Vidmar
Chief Product Officer, Bitstamp