The Changing Role of the Fed & Monetary Expansion

Central banks have engaged in an unprecedented wave of monetary stimulus to combat the effects of COVID.  In the US, the Federal Reserve has promised “unlimited QE.”  The European Central Bank launched $1.1 trillion of asset purchases, with more on the way. 

Whatever your opinion is on these extreme measures, there will be massive economic and societal consequences that result from these actions that reverberate for generations to come.  This conversation will cover the actions different central banks are having, how they are impacting global financial markets, and where investors should look for yield in today’s macroclimate.

Sponsored by BitGo
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Mark Yusko

Managing Partner, Morgan Creek Digital Assets

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John Pfeffer

Co-Founder, Pfeffer Capital LP

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