Capital Efficiency & Risk Management in Digital Asset Markets

2024 was a historic year for crypto markets and the year ahead holds a wealth of catalysts to continue the bull run. Fund managers & protocols are entering the new year with promising macroeconomic conditions and the promise of regulatory clarity. How are they thinking about preserving and growing their capital base? Join this Blockworks Roundtable for an insightful discussion on the tactical strategies that funds and protocols are using to hedge risk and capture upside in this bull market setup for 2025.

Sponsored by
Secure Digital Markets
speaker

 

Alonso de Gortari

Chief Economist, Mysten Labs

speaker

 

Quinn Thompson

Founder & CIO, Lekker Capital

speaker

 

Gregg Bell

CBO, HBAR Foundation

speaker

 

Alan Mittleman

COO & Head of US Derivatives Sales + Trading, Secure Digital Markets

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact