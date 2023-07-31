Gaming Goes Crypto: Play to Own and the New Economy of Digital Assets

​​Join Stardust and Blockworks for a webinar on “Play to Own Gaming”. Discover how Play to Own is revolutionizing the gaming industry, with insights from industry leaders. Learn about the power of Web3 and blockchain technology in enabling Play to Own, real-world examples of successful Play to Own games, benefits for gamers and developers, challenges and opportunities, legal and regulatory considerations, community building, future trends, and best practices for leveraging Play to Own in game development and marketing.

Sponsored by
Stardust
speaker

 

Canaan Linder

CEO & Co-Founder, Stardust

speaker

 

Ed Chang

Head of Gaming, Ava Labs

speaker

 

Kiefer Zang

Senior Associate Economics Consultant, Economics Design

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