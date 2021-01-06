Building Institutional Grade Market Structure for DeFi
Decentralized finance has exploded this year, generating hefty profits for savvy hedge funds and paving the way to a major paradigm shift in finance. In this webinar, we will hear from leaders in the industry about the infrastructure required for larger institutions to participate in this exciting new space.
Kevin Yedid-Botton
Principal & Portfolio Manager, ParaFi Capital
Robert Leshner
CEO, Compound
Michael Shaulov
CEO & Co-Founder, Fireblocks