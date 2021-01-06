Building Institutional Grade Market Structure for DeFi

Decentralized finance has exploded this year, generating hefty profits for savvy hedge funds and paving the way to a major paradigm shift in finance.  In this webinar, we will hear from leaders in the industry about the infrastructure required for larger institutions to participate in this exciting new space.

Sponsored by Fireblocks
speaker

 

Kevin Yedid-Botton

Principal & Portfolio Manager, ParaFi Capital

speaker

 

Robert Leshner

CEO, Compound

speaker

 

Michael Shaulov

CEO & Co-Founder, Fireblocks

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