Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.01356

Stats

Market Cap
$60.67M
FDV
$135.61M
Circulating Supply
4.47B
Total Supply
10B
24h Volume
$10.4M
Open Interest
$6.6M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.01356

Blockworks Research

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ZORA: Fundamental Divergence

ZORA: Fundamental Divergence

Carlos Gonzalez Campo

Zora FAQs

What is the market cap of Zora?

The current market cap of Zora is $60.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zora?

Currently 763.3M of Zora were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $10.35M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.72%.

What is the current price of Zora?

The price of 1 Zora currently costs $0.01.

How many Zora are there?

The current circulating supply of Zora is 4.47B. This is the total amount of Zora that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Zora?

Zora currently ranks 335 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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