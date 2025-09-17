What is the market cap of Zora? The current market cap of Zora is $ 60.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zora? Currently 763.3M of Zora were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 10.35M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.72%.

What is the current price of Zora? The price of 1 Zora currently costs $0.01.

How many Zora are there? The current circulating supply of Zora is 4.47B. This is the total amount of Zora that is available.