What is the market cap of Zeta? The current market cap of Zeta is $ 5.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zeta? Currently 3.54M of Zeta were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 105.96K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.97%.

What is the current price of Zeta? The price of 1 Zeta currently costs $0.03.

How many Zeta are there? The current circulating supply of Zeta is 187.77M. This is the total amount of Zeta that is available.