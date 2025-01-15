Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.02994

Stats

Market Cap
$5.63M
FDV
$29.94M
Circulating Supply
187.769M
Total Supply
999.997M
24h Volume
$106.0K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.02994

Blockworks Research

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Zeta X: Reimagining Perps Trading

Zeta X: Reimagining Perps Trading

Carlos Gonzalez Campo

Zeta FAQs

What is the market cap of Zeta?

The current market cap of Zeta is $5.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zeta?

Currently 3.54M of Zeta were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $105.96K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.97%.

What is the current price of Zeta?

The price of 1 Zeta currently costs $0.03.

How many Zeta are there?

The current circulating supply of Zeta is 187.77M. This is the total amount of Zeta that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Zeta?

Zeta currently ranks 1150 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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