Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.01608

Stats

Market Cap
$16.03M
FDV
$16.08M
Circulating Supply
999.951M
Total Supply
999.951M
24h Volume
$6.7M
Open Interest
$12.7M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.01608

Zerebro FAQs

What is the market cap of Zerebro?

The current market cap of Zerebro is $16.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zerebro?

Currently 418.02M of Zerebro were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $6.72M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -5.16%.

What is the current price of Zerebro?

The price of 1 Zerebro currently costs $0.02.

How many Zerebro are there?

The current circulating supply of Zerebro is 999.95M. This is the total amount of Zerebro that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Zerebro?

Zerebro currently ranks 741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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