What is the market cap of Zano? The current market cap of Zano is $ 147.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zano? Currently 122.54K of Zano were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.19M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.70%.

What is the current price of Zano? The price of 1 Zano currently costs $9.69.

How many Zano are there? The current circulating supply of Zano is 15.26M. This is the total amount of Zano that is available.