What is the market cap of YZY? The current market cap of YZY is $ 39.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of YZY? Currently 1.44M of YZY were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 438.14K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.39%.

What is the current price of YZY? The price of 1 YZY currently costs $0.31.

How many YZY are there? The current circulating supply of YZY is 130M. This is the total amount of YZY that is available.