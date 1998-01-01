Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.3052

Stats

Market Cap
$39.92M
FDV
$305.2M
Circulating Supply
130M
Total Supply
999.999M
24h Volume
$438.1K
Open Interest
$845.9K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.3052

YZY FAQs

What is the market cap of YZY?

The current market cap of YZY is $39.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of YZY?

Currently 1.44M of YZY were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $438.14K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.39%.

What is the current price of YZY?

The price of 1 YZY currently costs $0.31.

How many YZY are there?

The current circulating supply of YZY is 130M. This is the total amount of YZY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of YZY?

YZY currently ranks 437 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact