What is the market cap of XSGD? The current market cap of XSGD is $ 15.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XSGD? Currently 626.18K of XSGD were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 491.73K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.19%.

What is the current price of XSGD? The price of 1 XSGD currently costs $0.79.

How many XSGD are there? The current circulating supply of XSGD is 19.83M. This is the total amount of XSGD that is available.