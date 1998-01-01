$0.01052
Total Score
Unrated
$0.01052
What is the market cap of Xai?
The current market cap of Xai is $21.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Xai?
Currently 619.49M of Xai were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $6.51M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.13%.
What is the current price of Xai?
The price of 1 Xai currently costs $0.01.
How many Xai are there?
The current circulating supply of Xai is 2.02B. This is the total amount of Xai that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Xai?
Xai currently ranks 661 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
The Breakdown
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.
Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.
Blockworks Inc.
133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011
Blockworks Network