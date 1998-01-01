What is the market cap of Xai? The current market cap of Xai is $ 21.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Xai? Currently 619.49M of Xai were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 6.51M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.13%.

What is the current price of Xai? The price of 1 Xai currently costs $0.01.

How many Xai are there? The current circulating supply of Xai is 2.02B. This is the total amount of Xai that is available.