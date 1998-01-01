What is the market cap of WOO? The current market cap of WOO is $ 37.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WOO? Currently 216.24M of WOO were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 4.28M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.03%.

What is the current price of WOO? The price of 1 WOO currently costs $0.02.

How many WOO are there? The current circulating supply of WOO is 1.89B. This is the total amount of WOO that is available.