Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.01978

Stats

Market Cap
$37.33M
FDV
$37.36M
Circulating Supply
1.889B
Total Supply
1.889B
24h Volume
$4.3M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.01978

About

WOO Network is a company that offers both centralized and decentralized services. Its main product is WOO X, a zero fee crypto trading platform that also serves as a liquidity aggregator for digital assets. WOOFi is the DeFi arm of WOO Network and assists decentralized exchanges by providing liquidities on chain. WOO Network ambitions to become a major player in CeDefi (bridge between centralized and decentralized finance).

WOO FAQs

What is the market cap of WOO?

The current market cap of WOO is $37.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WOO?

Currently 216.24M of WOO were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $4.28M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.03%.

What is the current price of WOO?

The price of 1 WOO currently costs $0.02.

How many WOO are there?

The current circulating supply of WOO is 1.89B. This is the total amount of WOO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WOO?

WOO currently ranks 455 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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